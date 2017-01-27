Suspect in Jamaican lottery scam pleads not guilty in US

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Jamaican man accused of being the kingpin of a multimillion-dollar lottery scam that victimized dozens of people across the U.S. has pleaded not guilty.

Lavrick Willocks entered not-guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering in federal court in North Dakota on Thursday.

Willocks also waived his right to a detention hearing. U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Miller said Willocks would remain jailed pending trial, scheduled for late March.

Authorities allege the sophisticated schemes that Willocks masterminded bilked more than 70 mostly elderly Americans out of more than $5.6 million.

The case began in North Dakota in 2011 when prosecutors say a Harvey woman was defrauded out of $300,000. More than a dozen people have been charged.