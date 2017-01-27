Watchdog report accuses South Sudan military of corruption

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A new watchdog report says South Sudan's military is engaged in systemic corruption that has plundered the country's resources and fueled conflict in the East African nation.

The Washington-based Enough Project blames "willful, systematic obstruction of financial oversight" in the world's youngest nation, where civil war has raged since late 2013.

The report says competition among various militia groups for money and power "can erupt into deadly violence" and is exacerbated by a lack of accountability and transparency.

The report also says more than 100,000 "ghost" soldiers could be on the military's payroll, allowing for commanders and military leaders to boost their incomes or reputations.

A spokesman for South Sudan's military, Santo Domic Chol, declined to comment Thursday because he had not seen the report.