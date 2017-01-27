Tiger returns to PGA Tour and tries to tame Torrey

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods won't have to wait long to see how his game stacks up with the best in golf.

Woods is back on the PGA Tour for the first time in 17 months, teeing off Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He plays the opening two rounds with Jason Day and Dustin Johnson, who bring the kind of credentials that once belonged to Woods.

Day is the No. 1 player in the world — Woods held that spot for a record 683 weeks and has won this tournament seven times. Johnson is the PGA Tour player of the year — Woods won that award a record 11 times.

Woods is coming off the longest layoff of his career while recovering from two back surgeries. He last played at the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.