BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-VALENTINE'S DAY JEWELRY

Shopping for jewelry ahead of Valentine's Day can cause a lot of headaches. But there are a few tricks that shoppers can embrace to make it easier to find that perfect gift.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Dow hits 20K but few Americans expected to benefit; US home sales fall in December but 2016 remains a standout; Kraft Heinz creates a Super Bowl-related work holiday

QUICK FIX

The no-sweat way to get fit on the cheap.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

Greenlight, a debit card created for children and their parents, is hoping to make the days of sending your kid to the corner store with a crumpled $5 bill obsolete.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Some business owners make it a point of pride to do everything, from sales and marketing to keeping the books. But experts say they should consider whether they'd be better off delegating, particularly tasks that aren't the core part of their companies.

CENTERPIECE

Which companies have the most to gain from President Donald Trump's proposed tax cut?

MARKET PULSE

McDonald's giving away bottles of "special sauce" to promote new versions of the Big Mac; House flipping represented 6.1 percent of all U.S. home sales in 2016, the highest level in a decade; Fitch Ratings predicts the private market for non-prime securitized home loans will pick up this year.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-AMERICA FIRST INVESTING

"America first" might be Donald Trump's economic policy, but stock investors shouldn't follow suit, according to fund managers who expect bigger returns ahead from foreign stocks because they're not as expensive as their U.S. counterparts.

INSIDER Q&A-CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY

ConAgra CEO Sean Connolly talks to The Associated Press about how it plans to keep big brands like Chef Boyardee, Slim Jim and Healthy Choice from growing stale.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

