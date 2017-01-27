2 bodies found after Puerto Rico police locate capsized boat

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say two people have been found dead after someone reported seeing a capsized boat along the island's northwest coast.

Police said Thursday that the men were wearing only underwear and that their bodies were already decomposing. Officials said that a 20-foot (6-meter) boat without an engine was floating nearby.

No further details were immediately available. Authorities said rough seas were making it difficult to investigate the case.

The incident occurred near the coastal town of Aguadilla.