BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Jan. 27

TODAY

The Commerce Department delivers its latest estimate of the nation's economic growth rate. American Airlines Group and Chevron report fourth-quarter financial results.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Miami Herald publisher The McClatchy Co. has named former Wall Street Journal reporter Craig Forman as its new CEO, running the chain's 29 daily papers in 14 states.

CENTERPIECE

Target's fight for shoppers

Minneapolis discounter Target's strong online sales this holiday season couldn't make up for sluggish sales at stores, while heavy discounting to compete with Amazon is hurting its profits.

STORY STOCKS

McKesson (MCK)

PulteGroup (PHM)

United Rentals (URI)

Mattel (MAT)

Halliburton (HAL)

Whirlpool (WHR)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

FUND FOCUS

Parnassus (PARNX)

An experienced manager and a proven process that focuses on environmental, social and governance considerations makes this fund stand out, Morningstar says.

