Sevilla & Denmark midfielder Krohn-Dehli has 2nd knee op

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla midfielder Michael Krohn-Dehli will be sidelined for several months after a second knee surgery in nine months on Thursday.

Krohn-Dehli wasn't comfortable in training this week, and an exam showed he'd torn cartilage in his right knee.

The Denmark international was injured in the opposite leg in the Europa League semifinal against Shakhtar Donetsk last season, and was facing the final stage of rehabilitation before his latest setback.

"The surgery was performed by club doctors in Madrid in satisfactory fashion. His recovery time will depend on how the knee responds in the following days," Sevilla's medical report stated.

Krohn-Dehli, who has 36 caps for Denmark, has endured two injury-plagued seasons since signing for Sevilla from Celta Vigo in June 2015.

At the midpoint of the La Liga, Sevilla was second, one point behind Real Madrid.