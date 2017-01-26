India vs England 1st T20 Scoreboard

KANPUR, India (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday of the first Twenty20 between India and England at Green Park Stadium:

India

Virat Kohli c Morgan b Ali 29

Lokesh Rahul c Rashid b Jordan 8

Suresh Raina b Stokes 34

Yuvraj Singh c Rashid b Plunkett 12

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 36

Manish Pandey lbw b Ali 3

Hardik Pandya c Billings b Mills 9

Parvez Rasool run out (Jordan/Morgan) 5

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (3lb, 7w, 1nb) 11

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 147

Overs: 20. Minutes: 96.

Did not bat: Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-55, 3-75, 4-95, 5-98, 6-118, 7-145.

Bowling: Tymal Mills 4-0-27-1 (1w), Chris Jordan 4-0-27-1 (1nb, 1w), Liam Plunkett 4-0-32-1, Ben Stokes 4-0-37-1 (5w), Moeen Ali 4-0-21-2.

England

Jason Roy b Chahal 19

Sam Billings b Chahal 22

Joe Root not out 46

Eoin Morgan c Raina b Rasool 51

Ben Stokes not out 2

Extras: (1b, 2lb, 4w, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 148

Overs: 18.1. Minutes: 88.

Did not bat: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid.

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-43, 3-126.

Bowling: Ashish Nehra 3-0-31-0 (2w), Jasprit Bumrah 3.1-0-26-0 (1nb), Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-27-2, Parvez Rasool 4-0-32-1, Suresh Raina 2-0-17-0, Hardik Pandya 2-0-12-0 (1w).

Result: England wins by 7 wickets.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Nitin Menon and Anil Chaudhary, India.

TV umpire: CK Nandan, India. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.