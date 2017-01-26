Attorneys release bodycam footage of Fort Worth arrest

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Bodycam footage from a Fort Worth police officer suspended for wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground appears to show the officer using his foot to push a 15-year-old girl into a police car.

The footage was provided Thursday to The Associated Press from attorneys representing Jacqueline Craig, who had called police to report that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son. One of her daughters videoed the interactions between Craig and Officer William Martin and posted it online.

Fort Worth police have denied media requests to release Martin's bodycam footage. Craig's attorney, Lee Merritt said, in an email that he had received the video from a trusted anonymous source.

Martin returned to work this week after a 10-day suspension. Martin's attorney has appealed his suspension.