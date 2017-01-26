BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-NORTH-KOREA — China releases a new list of items banned for export to North Korea, ranging from wind tunnels to plutonium, following a new round of United Nations sanctions and complaints from U.S. President Donald Trump that Beijing was not doing enough to pressure its communist neighbor. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 840 words, photos.

CHINA-COPING WITH POLLUTION — Beijing residents concerned about breathing the capital's thick gray air are adapting, inventing and even creating businesses to protect the health of their families and others. Some of their efforts could help people around the world. By Louise Watt. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

CHINA-FAKE TRUMP TWEETS — In China, Twitter is blocked but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump look set to become the latest internet sensation. Users are flocking to websites that let them generate images of fake tweets that look just like those sent from U.S. President Donald Trump's distinctive personal Twitter account. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — A lawyer for the jailed woman at the center of the biggest South Korean political scandal in decades says prosecutors threatened to "annihilate" her family and used other abusive language during questioning. Prosecutors denied the accusations. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 470 words, photos.

INDIA-CRACKDOWN ON NONPROFITS — India's government has canceled licenses to receive foreign donations for more than 200 nonprofits, accusing them of engaging in "anti-national" activities. But the nonprofits see the removal of their funding mainstay, as well intimidation and harassment by government agencies, as attempts to suppress dissenting voices. By Nirmala George. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INDIA-REPUBLIC DAY — India celebrates the anniversary of the day its constitution came into effect with an elaborate display of military hardware and cultural events. SENT: 160 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-NATIONAL DAY — Thousands of protesters mar celebrations of Australia's national day by cranking up pressure on the government to acknowledge indigenous suffering. SENT: 340 words.

PHILIPPINES-DRUG VIOLENCE — A survivor of a Philippine police raid that killed four other drug suspects asks the Supreme Court to stop such operations and help him obtain police records to prove his innocence, in a test case for the president's bloody anti-drug crackdown. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 520 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — Pakistan bans a TV host over incitement after he called for five missing human rights activists and other liberal Pakistanis to be killed for blasphemy and sedition. SENT: 130 words.

AFGHANISTAN — A suicide bomber wounded four people in the eastern city of Ghazni when his explosive device explode prematurely. SENT: 100 words.

BANGLADESH-POWER PLANT PROTEST — Police in Bangladesh's capital fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters demanding the cancellation of plans for a massive coal-fired power plant near ecologically sensitive mangrove forests on the coast. Five people were injured. SENT: 250 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-HELEN CLARK — Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark says she's stepping down from her senior role at the United Nations when her term expires in April. The move comes three months after Clark failed in her bid to land the U.N.'s top job. By Nick Perry. SENT: 290 words, photos.

INDONESIA-ISLAMIC STATE — Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali detain five Indonesians returning from Turkey on suspicion they traveled abroad to join the Islamic State group. SENT: 170 words.

KASHMIR-AVALANCHES — Ten Indian army soldiers are killed when avalanches hit a military post and a patrol along the highly militarized Line of Control that separates the Indian and Pakistani-held portions of the Himalayan region of Kashmir, the army says. SENT: 270 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PHOTO BOMBER SHARK — A 10-year-old surfer has a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 330 words, photos.

THAILAND-BRITON SLAIN — Police in Thailand say they are seeking two suspects, a South African and a Briton, in the killing of a British man in the Thai resort town of Pattaya. SENT: 210 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares advance, driven by investor optimism over the Dow Jones industrial average's first ever close above the 20,000 milestone the day before. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY — The Philippine economy expanded at a brisk 6.8 percent annual rate in 2016, but remains vulnerable to policy shifts in Washington and at home, an official says. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CHINA-APPLE-QUALCOMM — Apple Inc. files suit in China challenging Qualcomm Inc.'s fees for technology used in smartphones two years after Chinese regulators fined the chipmaker for its licensing practices. SENT: 370 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.