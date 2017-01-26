Australia vs Pakistan 5th ODI Scoreboard

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday in the fifth one-day cricket international between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval:
|Australia
David Warner c Azam b JKhan 179
Travis Head c AAli b HAli 128
Steve Smith c Wahab b JKhan 4
Glenn Maxwell c Hafeez b Amir 13
Matthew Wade c Malik b HAli 8
Peter Handscombe c Hafeez b Wahab 1
James Faulkner not out 18
Mitchell Starc run out 6
Pat Cummins not out 1
Extras: (1b, 4lb, 6w) 11
TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 369
Overs: 50.
Fall of wickets: 1-284, 1-288, 3-323, 4-336, 5-342, 6-351, 7-366.
Did not bat: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 10-0-71-1 (1w), Junaid Khan 10-0-61-2 (2w), Hasan Ali 9-0-100-2 (1w), Mohammad Hafeez 7-0-43-0, Wahab Riaz 10-0-62-1 (2w), Shoaib Malik 4-0-27-0.
|Pakistan
Azhar Ali lbw b Starc 6
Sharjeel Khan c Wade b Starc 79
Babar Azam c Head b Hazlewood 100
Mohammad Hafeez c Smith b Starc 3
Shoaib Malik retired hurt 10
Umar Akmal c Wade b Cummins 46
Mohammad Rizwan c Starc b Cummins 6
Mohammad Amir c Maxwell b Faulkner 17
Wahab Riaz b Starc 17
Hasan Ali st Wade b Zampa 13
Junaid Khan not out 0
Extras (2lb, 13w) 15
TOTAL (all out) 312
Overs: 49.1
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-140, 3-145, 4-220, 5-246, 6-276, 7-282, 8-312, 9-312.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9.1-1-42-4 (3w), Josh Hazlewood 10-0-74-1 (5w), Pat Cummins 10-0-60-2 (2w), James Faulkner 9-0-60-1 (1w), Adam Zampa 9-0-61-1 (2w), Travis Head 2-0-13-0.
Result: Australia wins by 57 runs.
Series: Australia wins 4-1.
Toss: Australia.
Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia and Chettihody Shamshuddin, India.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.