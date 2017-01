ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Result Thursday at the end of the fifth and final one-day international between Australia and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval:

___

Australia 369-7 in 50 overs (David Warner 179, Travis Head 128; Junaid Khan 2-61, Hasan Ali 2-100), def. Pakistan 312 in 49.1 overs (Babar Azam 100, Sharjeel Khan 79; Mitchell Starc 4-42) by 57 runs