Taiwan’s economy continues to catch up: NDC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s economy continues to see stable growth, as economic monitoring indicators flashed a green light for the sixth consecutive month in December, according to the National Development Council’s (NDC) latest report.

The NDC employs a five-color system to gauge the country's economic performance, with blue indicating recession, yellow-blue sluggishness, green stable growth, and yellow-red a growing economy.

The NDC released the report on Thursday, showing the overall score of the composite monitoring indicator in December increased by 2 points from 26 to 28 from the previous month, indicating a steady recovery for the nation’s economy.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s GDP grew 2.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the same period the previous year, a better-than-expected figure released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on Wednesday.

According to the council, the nation’s economy is expected to maintain its stable growth this year following stronger exports and investments, thanks to a moderate pick-up in global economic growth.

However, the council also noted that it is watching Brexit and the trade policies of the new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump as two key variables that could swing economic growth.