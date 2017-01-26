UK official won't make promises on timing of Brexit plan

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government is not making any promises on when it will give lawmakers a plan for leaving the European Union outlined in a formal document.

Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to reveal the details of her negotiating objectives for Brexit in a so-called White Paper.

But Brexit secretary David Davis refused to tell lawmakers Thursday when this might occur despite pressure from the opposition Labour Party.

Davis said "How do you deal with an opposition that won't take yes for an answer, really?"

He added that "I've said we will produce it as expeditiously as possible, as quickly as possible. What can you do faster than that?"

Davis is expected to offer a bill Thursday on triggering Article 50, setting up the process to leave the EU.