History of Universiade

The name for the world university games, “Universiade," is derived from the words “University” and “Olympiade.” The Universiade is organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) as an international multi-sports event for university athletes.
In 1919, the International Confederation of Students (ICS) was established as the first organization to lead university sports worldwide.
In 1923, the first World University Games (WUG) were held.
In 1949, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) was established, and the first FISU Games were held in Italy.
In 1957, the World University Sports Championships were held in France; Eastern and Western countries were invited to participate in the competition. The goal was to allow university students worldwide to participate.
In 1959, the World University Games were held in Italy; the flag, anthem and emblem of FISU as well as the name “Universiade” made their debut. Since then, the Universiade has been divided into the Summer Universiade and the Winter Universiade, which are held once every two odd years in different cities.
Past Universiade Host Cities and Taiwan's Participation Status
|Game
|Year
|Country
|City
|Medals
|Ranking
|1st
|1959
|Italy
|Torino
|Did not Participate
|2nd
|1961
|Bulgaria
|Sofia
|Did not Participate
|3rd
|1963
|Brazil
|Porto Alegre
|Did not Participate
|4th
|1965
|Hungary
|Budapest
|Did not Participate
|5th
|1967
|Japan
|Tokyo
|Did not Participate
|6th
|1970
|Italy
|Torino
|Did not Participate
|7th
|1973
|USSR
|Moscow
|Did not Participate
|8th
|1975
|Italy
|Rome
|Did not Participate
|9th
|1977
|Bulgaria
|Sofia
|Did not Participate
|10th
|1979
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|Did not Participate
|11th
|1981
|Romania
|Bucharest
|Did not Participate
|12th
|1983
|Canada
|Edmonton
|Did not Participate
|13th
|1985
|Japan
|Kobe
|Did not Participate
|14th
|1987
|Yugoslavia
|Zagreb
|Participated for the 1st time, but did not win any medals
|15th
|1989
|Germany
|Duisburg
|Did not win any medals
|16th
|1991
|Great Britain
|Sheffield
|1 gold
|20th place/101 countries
|17th
|1993
|USA
|Buffalo
|3 bronze
|23rd place/118 countries
|18th
|1995
|Japan
|Fukuoka
|1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze
|22nd place/162 countries
|19th
|1997
|Italy
|Sicily
|2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
|18th place/124 countries
|20th
|1999
|Spain
|Palmer de Mallorca
|2 gold, 2 silver
|18th place/125 countries
|21st
|2001
|China
|Beijing
|3 silver, 5 bronze
|32nd place/165 countries
|22nd
|2003
|South Korea
|Daegu
|3 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze
|11th place/171 countries
|23rd
|2005
|Turkey
|Izmir
|6 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze
|9th place/133 countries
|24th
|2007
|Thailand
|Bangkok
|7 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze
|9th place/152 countries
|25th
|2009
|Serbia
|Belgrade
|7 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze
|7th place/164 countries
|26th
|2011
|China
|Shenzhen
|7 gold, 9 silver, 16 bronze
|8th place/152 countries
|27th
|2013
|Russia
|Kazan
|4 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze
|16th place/159 countries
Source: Official website of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation