History of Universiade

The name for the world university games, “Universiade," is derived from the words “University” and “Olympiade.” The Universiade is organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) as an international multi-sports event for university athletes.

In 1919, the International Confederation of Students (ICS) was established as the first organization to lead university sports worldwide.

In 1923, the first World University Games (WUG) were held.

In 1949, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) was established, and the first FISU Games were held in Italy.

In 1957, the World University Sports Championships were held in France; Eastern and Western countries were invited to participate in the competition. The goal was to allow university students worldwide to participate.

In 1959, the World University Games were held in Italy; the flag, anthem and emblem of FISU as well as the name “Universiade” made their debut. Since then, the Universiade has been divided into the Summer Universiade and the Winter Universiade, which are held once every two odd years in different cities.

Past Universiade Host Cities and Taiwan's Participation Status

List of the countries and cities that have hosted the Summer Universiade, and Taiwan’s performance statistics:

Game Year Country City Medals Ranking 1st 1959 Italy Torino Did not Participate 2nd 1961 Bulgaria Sofia Did not Participate 3rd 1963 Brazil Porto Alegre Did not Participate 4th 1965 Hungary Budapest Did not Participate 5th 1967 Japan Tokyo Did not Participate 6th 1970 Italy Torino Did not Participate 7th 1973 USSR Moscow Did not Participate 8th 1975 Italy Rome Did not Participate 9th 1977 Bulgaria Sofia Did not Participate 10th 1979 Mexico Mexico City Did not Participate 11th 1981 Romania Bucharest Did not Participate 12th 1983 Canada Edmonton Did not Participate 13th 1985 Japan Kobe Did not Participate 14th 1987 Yugoslavia Zagreb Participated for the 1st time, but did not win any medals 15th 1989 Germany Duisburg Did not win any medals 16th 1991 Great Britain Sheffield 1 gold 20th place/101 countries 17th 1993 USA Buffalo 3 bronze 23rd place/118 countries 18th 1995 Japan Fukuoka 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze 22nd place/162 countries 19th 1997 Italy Sicily 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze 18th place/124 countries 20th 1999 Spain Palmer de Mallorca 2 gold, 2 silver 18th place/125 countries 21st 2001 China Beijing 3 silver, 5 bronze 32nd place/165 countries 22nd 2003 South Korea Daegu 3 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze 11th place/171 countries 23rd 2005 Turkey Izmir 6 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze 9th place/133 countries 24th 2007 Thailand Bangkok 7 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze 9th place/152 countries 25th 2009 Serbia Belgrade 7 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze 7th place/164 countries 26th 2011 China Shenzhen 7 gold, 9 silver, 16 bronze 8th place/152 countries 27th 2013 Russia Kazan 4 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze 16th place/159 countries

Source: Official website of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation