India marks anniversary of post-independence constitution

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is celebrating the anniversary of the day its constitution came into effect with an elaborate display of military hardware and cultural events.

The annual celebration includes floats from the various Indian states and its defense and police forces.

Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the guest of honor at Thursday's parade.

A contingent of soldiers from the United Arab Emirates joined Indian troops in the celebrations, attended by top Indian government and military officials as well as diplomats and thousands of ordinary people.

India's constitution came into effect on Jan. 26, 1950.