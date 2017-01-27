  1. Home
Photo of the day: Light show at Beigang Chaotien Temple

The temple has been transformed into the biggest 'lantern' in the history of Taiwan's Lantern Festival

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/27

Lighting Show in Beigang Chaotien Temple(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival is holding an illuminating light show at the Beigang Chaotien Temple (北港朝天宮) in Yunlin County. The organizer spent over NT$10 million (US$318,000) and invited the world famous Taiwanese lighting designer Chou Lien (周鍊), who designed the lighting for the Statue of Liberty, to put together the light show.

Built in 1694, Beigang Chaotien Temple is classified as a Level Two Historic Monument in Taiwan. With the master's skillful design, the temple has been transformed into a huge lantern in the night, becoming a new attraction for the Lunar New Year.
