Editorial: Reform of unfair pensions needs to be clear-cut

In a symbol of openness and democracy, the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen announced it would hold a national affairs conference to discuss one of the top problems of contemporary Taiwan, the funding of the pension system.

With the island following in the footsteps of other developed nations and showing an increasing imbalance between the proportion of older and younger citizens, the existence of a series of unfair practices left over from the past has come under intense scrutiny.

If no solution is found, the nation’s various pension systems might face bankruptcy by the end of the next decade, experts warned.

The conference came at the end of a six-month process which included four regional forums and 20 public hearings where representatives of different sectors of society had the opportunity to point out problems and offer suggestions. The government considered the comments and worked them into a package of proposals which it submitted to last Sunday’s conference.

However, those who expected the one-day event to finish with a grand resolution to the problem were wrong. The conference supplied the government with some more ideas which are expected to be included in legislation to be submitted to the Legislative Yuan in May at the latest.

One of the key elements targeted by the reforms is the notorious “18 percent” preferential bank interest rate on pension deposits for public sector employees, which has been a topic of controversy for many years.

The fact that the Tsai Administration has finally gathered the courage that previous governments failed to show on the issue, because as expected, the main beneficiaries of the 18 percent, retired teachers, military personnel and other civil servants, waged a tough opposition campaign against the abolition of their privileges.

The national conference concluded that the 18 percent preferential rate would receive a six-year “sunset” period, in effect trying to blunt the opposition against the changes. According to many observers, the concession should not have been needed but the unfair generosity done away with within a short term, for example three years, which would have provided the government with extra savings.

Higher premiums, smaller payouts and later retirement ages are logical changes to achieve a better balanced pension system, despite the likely unpopularity of such revisions.

The income replacement rate (IRR), which is the percentage of his original income a person needs to keep up his standard of living after retirement, will come down in order to save funds. Public-school teachers will see their IRR cut to 70 percent, but many experts, comparing it with a level of around 50 percent in some other countries, see even more room for cutting, at least to 60 percent within the next decade.

Even deeper reforms than the government is advocating today would push the risk of bankruptcy back from the 2040s to the 2050s.

As always with thorough reforms, the proposals have been met with vociferous opposition. Several hearings as well as the national conference itself were threatened by crowds of angry civil servants and teachers.

However, their attempts at discrediting the reforms have failed to convince the public. Despite the loud protests, public opinion has reacted remarkably maturely to the proposals, with surveys showing that at least 60 percent of respondents approve of the unfair-pensions reform, and that 70 percent want the reforms to be brought to a successful conclusion by the end of this year.

As even a non-political figure such as Acer Inc. founder Stan Shih said, if you don’t tackle the problem now, it’s going to come back later and cause a lot more pain.

A key point is that the reforms of the unfair pension system must be clear-cut and must be sufficiently explained to the public in order to avoid a repetition of the problems surrounding workweek changes.

That process lasted so long that opponents received the chance to highlight one negative element, the cut in the number of days off per year, and reposition the reform as an assault on workers’ rights.

Once the workweek reform was approved, so many questions still surrounded its implications that government officials were forced to come up again and again with new explanations and interpretations to make the public understand.

It is essential that the government does not find itself in a similar situation again, having to explain a myriad of obscure details and defend itself against unfounded allegations.

Once the reforms are enacted, the government should continue to observe their impact over the next few years so that gradual adjustments are possible.

The government measures are designed to stretch the livability of the pension system by a decade or more, though even deeper reform might be needed to be able to speak of a sustainable social security network.

Thanks to the government’s action, there is a chance that at least this generation can be able to live without fear of seeing its old age threatened.