Wi-Fi will be available on HSR trains by August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Wi-Fi services are expected to be available on all the high speed rail trains by August, more than one year ahead of the original schedule.



The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) had previously planned to offer Wi-Fi services on two of its trains by the end of 2017 and had aimed to make the service available on all of its 34 trains by the end of next year, the Cabinet said in a statement Thursday.



But in an effort to address a major complaint among passengers, THSRC has decided to reschedule the Wi-Fi service forward to August, the Cabinet said, adding that Wi-Fi access will be available before the 2017 university games, a major international sports event to be held in Taipei.



Passengers can now use their own 4G Internet service during their journey, but the quality of the Internet connection is affected by several tunnels on the northern section of the line. The unstable Internet connection has been a major complaint among passengers on high speed rail trains.



Taiwan's only high-speed railway, which is 350-kilometer long with 12 stations, started operation in Jan. 2007.