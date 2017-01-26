Taipei councilor quits party amid domestic abuse allegation

Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yen has announced Thursday he has quit the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) amid allegation of domestic violence.

DPP Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yen is being accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Lee Hsiu-huan, who told the press that he had beaten her more than 50 times over six years.

Last week, media published reports that Tung had once beaten her so badly that she remained unconscious for three days. The press also published photos of Lee with black eyes and bruises on her face.

Tung held a press conference yesterday, acknowledging that there had been some “pushing and shoving,” while apologizing to his wife and the public for his behavior.

The politician announced on his personal Facebook page today that he will quit the party immediately, and apologized for hurting the party.

“Because of personal family issue, I have hurt the DPP’s image. I deeply regret my actions, and have decided to tender my resignation as a member of the DPP immediately,” he said in the post.

In response, the DPP said the party will respect Tung’s decision, but an investigation will still be launched into the allegation according to the party’s procedure.