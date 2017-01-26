NBA Capsules

CLEVELAND (AP) — Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.

DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed by five in overtime before battling back. Darren Collison added 23 points for Sacramento.

After Afflalo's 3, James missed a deep 3-point attempt for the Cavs, who were then forced to foul Cousins. Sacramento's big man dropped one of two to put away the reeling NBA champions.

James finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and Kevin Love had 21 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn't enough. This was the Cavs' first game since James called the team's roster "top heavy" and questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title.

WARRIORS 113, HORNETS 103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets.

Klay Thompson had 19 points for the Warriors, who avenged a 105-102 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.

Curry capped a memorable trip home to Charlotte in which he had his high school jersey retired and was honored at Davidson College with the naming of "Section 30" at Belk Arena where the Wildcats play their home games. Curry's return following his second MVP award drew a crowd of 19,639, the largest crowd to see a game at the Spectrum Center.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points while battling through an illness.

THUNDER 114, PELICANS 105

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, passing Larry Bird with his 60th career triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis left late in the second quarter after re-aggravating a right thigh injury that kept him out of New Orleans' upset of Cleveland on Monday night. The Pelicans trailed by 12 when Davis left and went down by as many as 22 early in the third before rallying to as close as five points.

Steven Adams had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Enes Kanter 17 points and 11 boards for the Thunder, who outscored New Orleans 62-54 inside.

GRIZZLIES 101, RAPTORS 99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points, including the deciding two free throws with 36 seconds left, as the Memphis Grizzlies sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss.

Gasol's final free throws ended a 12-0 run by the Raptors that tied the game at 99. Kyle Lowry's fadeaway 28-footer from the left wing bounced off the rim as time expired, saving Memphis from wasting Gasol's career effort.

Zach Randolph finished with 16 points for Memphis, while Tony Allen had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Conley had 11 points. Gasol converted 14 of 25 shots, including going 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Lowry led the Raptors with 29 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, to lead Toronto's final charge. Norman Powell had 21 points and Cory Joseph finished with 15 points.

76ERS 114, BUCKS 109

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Despite playing without leading scorer Joel Embiid for the second consecutive game, the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Milwaukee Bucks to win for the fifth time in six games.

Gerald Henderson led the 76ers with 20 points, Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric added 17 apiece, and the 76ers scored a season-high 72 points in the first half.

Greg Monroe's season-high 28 points led the Bucks, Jabari Parker added 20 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Milwaukee led by three when Parker stole a cross-court pass, but was called for a foul after inadvertently hitting Robert Covington in the face. Covington made both free throws to cut Milwaukee's lead to one with 45 seconds left. After a backcourt violation, Nerlens Noel drew a foul and converted two free throws to give Philadelphia the lead.

Noel hit a jumper and Ilyasova made two free throws to seal the win.

CELTICS 120, ROCKETS 109

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets.

It was Thomas' 15th game this season with at least 30 points and his 29th consecutive outing with 20 or more. Crowder grabbed 10 rebounds and Al Horford totaled 20 points and nine assists for Boston (27-18), which had lost three straight games.

James Harden finished with 30 points and 12 assists, Ryan Anderson scored 19 and Sam Dekker had 15 off the bench as the Rockets (34-15) lost for the sixth time in nine games.

HEAT 109, NETS 106

NEW YORK (AP) — Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Miami Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets.

Wayne Ellington had 22 points and Goran Dragic added 17 for the streaking Heat, who have won a season-best five straight games.

Brook Lopez scored 33 for the Nets, including a career-high seven 3-pointers. Brooklyn (9-36) has lost 14 of 15 and owns the worst record in the NBA.

The Heat trailed 89-71 entering the fourth, but outscored the Nets 38-17 the rest of the way.

HAWKS 119, BULLS 114

CHICAGO (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls.

Thabo Sefolosha scored 18 and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17, hitting four of his team's 17 3-pointers as the Hawks pulled out their seventh straight win against Chicago.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 40 points. Dwyane Wade scored 33, but Chicago let a 10-point lead slip away down the stretch.

It was 110-100 with less than three minutes remaining when Millsap, Schroder and Hardaway nailed 3s on consecutive possessions to start the game-ending run.

MAVERICKS 103, KNICKS 95

DALLAS (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Seth Curry had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks.

Dirk Nowitzki added 19 points for Dallas, which was coming off a 49-point blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers. The last-place Mavericks (16-29) have won five of seven.

Carmelo Anthony, the subject of trade talk, scored 30 points to lead the Knicks. Courtney Lee had 23 for New York, which has lost 14 of 18.

Dallas led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the Knicks rallied to get within one twice in the fourth quarter.

TRAIL BLAZERS 105, LAKERS 98

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 24 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers, capping Portland's celebration of the 40th anniversary of the team's 1977 NBA championship.

CJ McCollum added 24 points for the Blazers, who have won 11 straight regular-season games against the Lakers.

Los Angeles was led by Lou Williams with 31 points, including six 3-pointers. The Lakers were coming off a 122-73 loss at Dallas on Sunday, the most lopsided loss in franchise history.

Portland was without Ed Davis for the second straight game because of a left wrist injury, and Maurice Harkless, who has a calf injury. The Lakers didn't have D'Angelo Russell for the second straight game because of a sprained right knee and calf.