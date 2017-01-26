Australian Open Results

Thursday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Women Semifinals

Venus Williams (13), United States, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Serena Williams (2), United States, def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles Men Semifinals

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (4), Australia, def. Marc Polmans and Andrew Whittington, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Legends Doubles Round Robin Men

Wayne Arthurs and Richard Fromberg, Australia, def. Wayne Ferreira, South Africa, and Henri Leconte, France, 4-3 (2), 1-4, 4-2.

Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro, France, def. Thomas Johansson, Sweden, and Todd Woodbridge, Australia, 4-2, 4-3 (4).

Junior Singles Boys Quarterfinals

Wu Yibing (1), China, def. Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Matteo Martineau, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-0.

Girls Quarterfinals

Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Mai Hontama (10), Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, def. Emily Appleton (4), Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Liang En Shuo, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (16), Russia, def. Zeel Desai, India, 6-4, 6-3.

Junior Doubles Boys Semifinals

Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, and Duarte Vale, Portugal, def. Toru Horie, Japan, and Wu Yibing (1), China, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

Hsu Yu Hsiou, Taiwan, and Zhao Lingxi (4), China, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, and Kacper Zuk (5), Poland, 6-1 6-3.

Girls Semifinals

Maja Chwalinska and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Anri Nagata, Japan, and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, 6-2, 6-1.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States, def. Caty McNally and Natasha Subhash (5), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Wheelchair Singles Men Semifinals

Nicolas Peifer, France, def. Joachim Gerard, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Stephane Houdet (2), France, 6-3, 7-5.

Women Semifinals

Jiske Griffioen (1), Netherlands, def. Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Lucy Shuker, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Quad Round Robin

David Wagner (2), United States, def. Heath Davidson, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Andy Lapthorne, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Wheelchair Doubles Men First Round

Joachim Gerard, Belgium, and Gordon Reid (2), Britain, def. Maikel Scheffers, Netherlands, and Ben Weekes, Australia, 6-0, 6-1.

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, and Alfie Hewett, Britain, def. Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer (1), France, 1-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Women First Round

Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot (1), Netherlands, def. Marjolein Buis, Netherlands, and Lucy Shuker, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.

