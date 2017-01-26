Taipei riverside banks recommended for LNY holiday outings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Wondering where to spend the six-day Lunar New Year Holiday? Taipei City Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) recommends Taipei’s riverbank parks as an option that allows the public to relish in natural sceneries without facing large crowds and heavy traffic.

The flowers at the riverside parks, including Rainbow, Chengmei, Yanping, and Daonan parks, have fully blossomed. These riverside parks present a golden opportunity for photography enthusiasts to capture the beauty of the flowers, and the venues will also satisfy those seeking to exercise or engage in other recreational activities.

(photo courtesy of HEO)

For example, those who wish to spend some quality time with their family should not miss out on the opportunity to go camping at the Huazhong Camping Ground and enjoy campfire talks.

In addition, the riverbank parks are also decorated by a variety of landscaping installations. Guting Riverside Park, with its wedding-themed art installations against a backdrop of blue sky and green grass, exudes a sense of romance. Adjacent to Raohe Night Market, Rainbow Riverside Park features a huge “LOVE” sculpture which appeals to the lovebirds.

For individuals interested in culture, history, or ecology, they are recommended to bike along the cycling trails of Yanping Riverside Park and visit the “old Taipei” district around Dihua Street, rich in historical heritage, by exiting through the Dadaocheng Wharf water gate. They can also visit Shezidao wetlands, Guandu Nature Park, or the Tamsui riverside to soak in the glittering sunset.

