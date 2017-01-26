The Latest: Vandeweghe takes 1st set in SF vs Venus Williams

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Thursday from the Australian Open (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

CoCo Vandeweghe has taken the first set in her Australian Open semifinal against Venus Williams, winning 7-6 (3) in a tiebreaker. Vandeweghe is playing first Grand Slam semifinal, and reached the last four with back-to-back wins over top-ranked Angelique Kerber in the fourth round and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals.

At 25, Vandeweghe was the only player younger than 34 in the women's semifinals.

Venus Williams is playing her 21st semifinal at a Grand Slam, and second in three majors after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals last year.

She hasn't reached a Grand Slam final since 2009, when she lost to her sister, Serena Willilams.

The 36-year-old American, the oldest semifinalist in the women's singles semifinals in Australia in the Open era, was 1-1 in semifinals at Melbourne Park.

The winner of the first semifinal will play either No. 2-ranked Serena Williams or Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the final.

___

1:30 p.m.

Bob and Mike Bryan earned a shot at a seventh Australian Open doubles title after a rain-interrupted 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 semifinal win Friday over Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. The third-seeded American twins celebrated with their traditional chest bump leap after closing out the match, their 10th semifinal appearance at Melbourne Park.

Mike Bryan dropped serve in the first game but the brothers were quickly back on track in what became a tight set decided in a tiebreaker.

The Bryans' variety of shots came to the fore on the critical points as they reeled off the first six points in the tiebreaker.

After a 25-minute rain delay to start the second set, the match resumed under the closed roof on Rod Laver Arena.

At 2-2, Garcia-Lopez found himself under attack on serve and he double-faulted to hand the Bryans the vital service break.

He dropped serve again in the ninth game when Carreno Busta sent a reflex volley over the baseline to give the Bryans the straight sets warmup for another Australian final.