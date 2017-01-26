Japanese backpacker deeply impressed by warm help from Penghu police

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A Japanese backpacker was full of thanks after receiving more help from Penghu police than he expected when he walked into a local police substation.

Magong Precinct said in a statement on its website that Japanese backpacker Ohno Masaharu came to the police substation in Magong to ask for help and was received by two police officers.

Police officers Chen Pi-huei and Yen Lung-huei learned that the Japanese visitor lives in Hokkaido, Japan, and came to Taiwan by himself to participate in a camping trip as Taiwan has a strong historical connection with Japan, the precinct said. On Jan. 23, he took a boat to Penghu, the archipelago he said he had wanted to visit for its geological similarities to Hokkaido, his homeland, the precinct said.

Ohno planned to tour Penghu by walking, but he needed help as he can’t speak Chinese and could only communicate with very limited choppy English vocabulary, according to the precinct.

After learning his purpose of coming to Penghu and his need, the officers took him in a patrol car to China Youth Corps’ Penghu Yough Activity Center, sought travel information for him, such as maps and information related to room and board, and found him a comfortable hotel that fit his need, according to the precinct.

The officers also provided the Japanese visitor with police contact information in case he is in need of help again, the precinct said.

Ohno praised the officers with thanks and invited them to take photos with him, saying that he was “deeply impressed by the passion of Taiwanese police and people.”