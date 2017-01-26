Seven more Korean tourist taxi rape cases in Taiwan reported

Taipei (Taiwan News) – Korean foreign affair agency received seven more taxi rape cases happened in Taiwan. All eight victims reportedly joined an unlicensed tour organized by an online agency called Jerry Travel and lost consciousness after being drugged in the taxi, Korean media reports.

After two Korean women were drugged and raped by a taxi driver in Taiwan in January, Korean local media reported seven more similar cases as all victims joined the same tour organized by Jerry Travel agency, which hooks up taxi drivers with tourists.

According to the eight victims, they felt drowsy after consuming probiotic drinks the driver offered, and stumbled back to their hotel before passing out. All the victims couldn’t recall anything after waking up the next day and didn’t get robbed while they were in the taxi.

A taxi driver surnamed Chan drove two Korean women to a secluded area near a night market after offering them drugged probiotic milk beverages and raped one of them last month. The victim awoke, found out what was going on and called the police, the report said.