Australia wins toss, bats in 5th ODI vs. Pakistan

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss for the fifth time in the series and elected to bat Thursday in the fifth one-day international against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.

Allrounder James Faulkner replaced opening batsman Usman Khawaja in the only change to the Australian lineup which won the fourth match by 86 runs to take a winning 3-1 lead in the series. In Khawaja's absence, Travis Head will open the batting with David Warner.

Pakistan also made one change, naming Wahab Riaz in place of Imad Wasim.

The match takes place on the Australia Day national holiday.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscombe, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Autralia and Chettihody Shamshuddin, India.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.