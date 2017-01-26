Airport MRT to start trail runs on Feb. 2

Taipei (Taiwan News) – The Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line will open to the public for a one-month trial run on Feb. 2, Transport Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said Wednesday.

The new MRT line will offer free rides to the public in two phases over the course of one month before commercial operations begin on March 2, according to the Taoyuan Mass Transit Corp.

Stage 1

In the first phase from Feb. 2-15, group passengers who apply in advance will be allowed to travel for free between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Taoyuan MRT comapany. During this phase, passengers will be restricted to boarding and disembarking at only six of the 21 stations: A1 (Taipei Station), A3 (New Taipei Industrial Park), A8 (Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital), A10 (Bishan), A18 (High Speed Rail Taoyuan Station) and A21 (Huanbei or North Link).,and will not include the airport stations.

Taoyuan Metro Corp president Chen Kai-ling (陳凱凌) said that each group will be capped at 40 people and needs to have a representative receive an official invitation issued by Taoyuan Metro, with a limit of a total of 112 groups per day. These groups tours are mainly geared toward government agencies, transportation business groups, and city, county, and local government officials, according to Chen.

Stage 2

In the second phase from Feb. 16 - Mar. 1, individual passengers will be allowed to travel for free between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., however they must first obtain a queue number, which will be available at 7:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m., and 1:40 p.m., with a cap of 20,000 passengers per day.

During this phase, passengers will have access to all 21 stations, including the airport stations, and check in for flights will be available at select stations.



Map showing Taoyuan Airport MRT route ( Taoyuan Airport MRT)

Check in at Taipei Station

The A1 stop, Taipei Main Station, is the only station that initially will offer advanced check in for passengers taking the Airport MRT, according to Taoyuan Metro Corp. Passengers wishing to check in at Taipei Main Station need to check in at least three hours before their flight.

According to the company, architects also designed airline check in areas at the A3 (New Taipei Industrial Park) and A16 (Hengshan) stations, but it is not yet known when these facilities will go online.

Official opening

The Airport MRT will officially open to all passengers on Mar. 2 with tickets available at a 50 percent discount during the first month of operation. The trains will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.



List of Taoyuan Airport MRT stations ( Taoyuan Airport MRT)