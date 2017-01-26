WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — With three 30-somethings in action, the Australian Open women's semifinals will feature Serena Williams against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and Venus Williams against CoCo Vandeweghe on Thursday afternoon. In the first of the men's semifinals, Roger Federer will play Stan Wawrinka in an all-Swiss contest at night. By John Pye. Semifinals start at 0300 GMT. 750 words, photos.

With:

— TEN-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-THE LATEST. Live updates from the Australian Open.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool's season is in danger of unraveling after Juergen Klopp's team missed out on a place in the English League Cup final following a 1-0 loss to Southampton at Anfield on Wednesday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 641 words, photos.

OLY--BOLT-MEDAL STRIPPED

GENEVA — Usain Bolt loses one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter. The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — A Russian senator who has been a vocal defender of the country's embattled state sports system was caught up in her own doping scandal and stripped of two Olympic medals on Wednesday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 435 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Celta Vigo pulled off another major upset in the Copa del Rey, eliminating Real Madrid with a 2-2 home draw on Wednesday to reach the semifinals for the second straight season. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 567 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

TURIN, Italy — In a rematch of last year's final, Italian Cup holder Juventus beat 10-man AC Milan 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to avenge its more recent defeats to Vincenzo Montella's side. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 597 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Monaco scraped into the League Cup final on Wednesday, beating Nancy 1-0 after top scorer Radamel Falcao was gifted a goal in first-half stoppage time. SENT: 204 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon — Egypt made sure its long-awaited return to the African Cup of Nations will last at least one more match as it clinched the last quarterfinal place with a thunderous free-kick by Mohamed Salah and a 1-0 win over Ghana on Wednesday. By Gerald Imrray. SENT: 683 words, photos.

SOC--BALOTELLI-RACIST ABUSE

PARIS —French club Bastia has banned a supporter who confessed to making monkey chants at Nice striker Mario Balotelli during a match. SENT: 248 words, photo.

Also:

— SOC--PSG-GUEDES. PSG signs winger Goncalo Guedes from Benfica. SENT: 124 words, photo.

— SOC--DARMSTADT-BEN-HATIRA. Darmstadt parts ways with Ben-Hatira over Salafist links. SENT: 281 words.

— SOC--ASTON VILLA-BJARNASON. Iceland midfielder Bjarnason joins Aston Villa from FC Basel. SENT: 125 words, photo.

— SOC--SCHALKE-CALIGIURI. Midfielder Daniel Caligiuri joining Schalke from Wolfsburg. SENT: 125 words.

— SOC--BARCELONA-INJURIES. Barcelona without Iniesta and Busquets in Copa del Rey match. SENT: 141 words, photos.

— SOC--MARSEILLE-EVRA. Marseille signs left back Patrice Evra from Juventus. SENT: 174 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-LOOKAHEAD

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer certainly knows what to expect in his Australian Open semifinal. And so does his opponent Stan Wawrinka. By Bruce Matthews. SENT: 959 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-NADAL

MELBOURNE, Australia — Another Roger vs. Rafa final is still in the mix at an Australian Open with an almost retro vibe. By John Pye. SENT: 671 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--TIGER'S RETURN

SAN DIEGO — With the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, Tiger Woods drew back his driver and sent it soaring across the blue sky Wednesday at Torrey Pines. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 836 words, photos.

GLF--MCILROY

Rory McIlroy is targeting the Mexico Championship in March as his return to tournament action from injury. SENT: 239 words, photos.

Also:

— GLF--WEBCOM TOUR. Landry wins in the Bahamas, 2nd victory on Web.com Tour. SENT: 130 words.

CRICKET:

CRI-SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Niroshan Dickwella struck a crucial 68 as Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five wickets in Wednesday's Twenty20 international at Newlands to secure its first trophy on South African soil. By Tristan Holme. SENT: 312 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--ENGLAND-BRUISED JONES

LONDON — With a bandaged left eye, England coach Eddie Jones was the center of attention at the launch of this year's Six Nations rugby tournament on Wednesday. SENT: 361 words, photos.

FIGURE SKATING:

FIG--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took the lead in the pairs competition after the short program on Wednesday, the opening day of the European figure skating championships. SENT: 393 words, photos.

SAILING:

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

SAN DIEGO — Five of the six America's Cup teams have signed a framework agreement that would lock in the current class of boats and a time frame for the next two regattas. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 136 words.

Other Stories:

— OLY--LOS ANGELES-2024. Los Angeles Council puts final stamp on 2024 Olympics bid. SENT: 220 words.

