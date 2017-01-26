UN discusses latest Israeli settlement plan, takes no action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has discussed Israel's latest plan to expand Jewish settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians after a briefing by a senior U.N. official, but the United States did not make any comments and the U.N.'s most powerful body took no action.

Sweden's U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog, the current council president, told reporters: "This needs to be condemned."

Wednesday's closed-door meeting followed the Obama administration's stunning reversal last month which allowed the Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements as a "flagrant violation" of international law.

It came on the day ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who strongly opposes the settlements resolution, was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a day after the Trump administration declined to take a position on Israel's latest expansion plan.