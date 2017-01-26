Incoming Haiti leader questioned about corruption suspicions

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A judge has questioned Haiti's president-elect about a leaked report suggesting he may have laundered money and received special treatment to get loans in years before the businessman ran for office.

Jovenel Moise met with a judge in a Wednesday closed-door session that lasted four hours. Moise says he went to the court voluntarily without a lawyer.

Moise asserts he has nothing to hide and blames rivals of efforts to "create instability" and damage his reputation before his Feb. 7 inauguration.

Judge Bredy Fabien will have to decide whether there's evidence for a case to proceed or if the matter should be dismissed. It's a process that can take months.

A Central Financial Intelligence Unit report examining Moise's business dealings from 2007 until 2013 was leaked last year during campaigning.