BC-AF--Malawi-Madonna-Adoptions,ADVISORY, AF

We are calling attention to the latest writethru of the Malawi-Madonna-Adoptions story, which updates to 3rd Ld-Writethru and contains important context since our original report that a Malawi court official said she was seeking an adoption. Madonna has denied that any adoption proceeding is underway. The court official, Mlenga Mvula, a judiciary spokesman in the southern African country, said the singer appeared before a High Court judge over the adoption issue on Wednesday. Mvula said he had an adoption file with details on the children, and he also told national television that Madonna wants to adopt two more children. He was not available Wednesday night to respond to Madonna's denial.