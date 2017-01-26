  1. Home
  2. World

Tiger Woods returns with more curiosity than expectations

By DOUG FERGUSON , AP Golf Writer,Associated Press
2017/01/26 06:07

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the third

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fifth

Tiger Woods reacts to the crowd on the third

Tiger Woods holds his TaylorMade driver as he

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the sixth

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, Tiger Woods drew back his driver and sent it soaring across the blue sky Wednesday at Torrey Pines.

Watching from 50 yards away was Jay Monahan, the new commissioner of the PGA Tour.

"That's a nice sight, isn't it?" Monahan said.

He was nodding toward Woods, not the sun shining down on the coastline.

Woods makes his ninth return to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, and the curiosity matches the excitement at the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods is feeling healthy enough to embark on a schedule of four tournaments in five weeks, not knowing how his game will stack up against Jason Day, Dustin Johnson or the rest of golf's best players.