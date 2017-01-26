Belgians, Dutch join in opposing Trump's anti-abortion plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is joining the Netherlands in backing the creation of an international fund to finance access to birth control, abortion and education for women in developing countries in an attempt to make up for U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on U.S. funding.

Alexander De Croo, Belgium's minister for foreign trade and development, says he is fully behind the initiative of his Dutch counterpart to set up an international fund for safe abortions. De Croo says Wednesday that "this decision of the White House has an immediate impact on the lives of millions of girls and women in developing nations."

Trump's executive memorandum signed Monday reinstituted a ban on U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or even provide information about abortions.