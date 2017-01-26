  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2017/01/26 05:06

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 73.83 74.17 73.14 73.88 Up .31
May 74.58 74.86 73.91 74.52 Up .15
Jul 75.21 75.39 74.56 75.14 Up .12
Oct 72.32 Down .03
Dec 71.60 71.80 71.11 71.63 Up .01
Mar 71.59 Up .05
May 71.35 Up .03
Jul 71.14 Up .02
Oct 70.64 Up .02
Dec 70.38 Up .02
Mar 70.42 Up .02
May 70.46 Up .02
Jul 70.50 Up .02
Oct 70.54 Up .02
Dec 70.58 Up .02