New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|73.83
|74.17
|73.14
|73.88
|Up
|.31
|May
|74.58
|74.86
|73.91
|74.52
|Up
|.15
|Jul
|75.21
|75.39
|74.56
|75.14
|Up
|.12
|Oct
|72.32
|Down
|.03
|Dec
|71.60
|71.80
|71.11
|71.63
|Up
|.01
|Mar
|71.59
|Up
|.05
|May
|71.35
|Up
|.03
|Jul
|71.14
|Up
|.02
|Oct
|70.64
|Up
|.02
|Dec
|70.38
|Up
|.02
|Mar
|70.42
|Up
|.02
|May
|70.46
|Up
|.02
|Jul
|70.50
|Up
|.02
|Oct
|70.54
|Up
|.02
|Dec
|70.58
|Up
|.02