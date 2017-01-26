House Science chairman: Get news from Trump, not media

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Science panel says Americans should get their news from President Donald Trump and not the news media.

Rep. Lamar Smith of Texas said if Trump were a Democrat, the media would be saying he has tremendous energy. But Smith says the "national, liberal media" won't print or air such attributes.

The congressman said Monday night: "Better to get your news directly from the president. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth."

Trump has repeatedly made false claims about fraudulent balloting costing him the popular vote and disputed the turnout for his inauguration. Kellyanne Conway, an aide to Trump, said this weekend that the White House was offering "alternative facts" to the ones reported by the media.