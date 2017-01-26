Brazil looking for 43 inmates who escaped 'semi-open' prison

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say they are still looking for about 40 inmates who escaped from a so-called semi-open prison.

The prisoners fled during a riot Tuesday at a lockup in the southeastern city of Bauru. Prisoners set several fires during the melee, and the Department of Penitentiary Administration for Sao Paulo state says much of the facility was damaged. As a result many inmates are being transferred to other prisons.

A statement from the department Wednesday said 109 prisoners who escaped had been found and sent to secure facilities. Another 43 were still at large.

At Brazil's "semi-open" prisons, inmates are allowed to leave for work and family visits.

The country has seen a spate of violence at its higher-security lockups this year, with more than 120 people killed.