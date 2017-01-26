BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Jan. 26

TODAY

The Commerce Department reports new U.S. home sales in December. Microsoft and Starbucks serve up their latest quarterly results.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Boeing's stock took flight after the Chicago-based 747 maker delivered strong fourth-quarter profit and forecast higher earnings and jet sales in 2017.

CENTERPIECE

Dow 20K

The Dow Jones industrial average's rise above 20,000 points drew cheers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. But on the stock market, unlike baseball, 20K is more footnote than highlight.

STORY STOCKS

Boeing (BA)

Bob Evans Farms (BOBE)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Seagate Technology (STX)

Alcoa (AA)

Textron (TXT)

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Brinker International (EAT)

FUND FOCUS

American Century Value (TWVLX)

An emphasis on quality and downside protection has resulted in "solid" long-term returns, Morningstar says.

