Mark Twain House hopes for boost from 1879 fairy tale

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Notes that Mark Twain jotted down from a fairy tale he told his daughters more than a century ago have inspired a new children's book, "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine."

At the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, Connecticut, there is excitement that the story could help introduce the writer to wider audiences — and provide a financial lift for the museum.

A researcher found the story in the archive of the Mark Twain Papers at the University of California at Berkeley. The contract for the book was steered through the Mark Twain House and Museum in part because of its financial struggles.

The book tells the story of a boy who gains the ability to talk to animals and joins them to rescue a kidnapped prince.

It is set to be published in September.