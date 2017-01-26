Acclaimed foreign correspondent Bernard Redmont dies at 98

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — A veteran former foreign correspondent for CBS News and other news organizations has died. Bernard Redmont was 98.

His children say Redmont died Monday while in hospice care in Canton, Massachusetts.

Redmont enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1943, serving as a combat correspondent in the Marshall Islands and receiving the Purple Heart.

He was Argentina bureau chief for World Report, the forerunner to U.S. News & World Report, during Juan Peron's dictatorship in the late 1940s, and later was assigned to Paris. He was blacklisted during the McCarthy era and lost his job, joining the English desk of Agence France-Presse in Paris.

Redmont later reported for the Canadian Broadcasting Co. and Westinghouse Broadcasting Corp., as well as for CBS News in Moscow.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete on Wednesday.