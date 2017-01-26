Spain: Court orders release of 2 held for praising terror

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has ordered the release of two people arrested last month on suspicion of exalting Islamic extremism, saying evidence against them appeared to have been planted by a police informer.

National Court magistrate Santiago Pedraz ordered the two Spaniards released without charges, concluding there was no evidence that they had anything to do with jihad activity. He cited police reports that said an informer described as troublesome may have set up both the police and the detainees by planting false evidence.

The two were arrested Dec. 28 in Madrid on suspicion of possessing arms and praising terrorism in videos.

Spanish police have arrested 183 suspected jihadi activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below the maximum following attacks in France and elsewhere in 2015.