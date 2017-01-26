Darmstadt parts ways with Ben-Hatira over Salafist links

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga club Darmstadt has parted ways with Tunisian player Anis Ben-Hatira following criticism of the midfielder's ties to an organization with alleged links to the radical Islamic Salafist scene.

Darmstadt president Ruediger Fritsch says the club "feels Ben-Hatira's private humanitarian assistance for the organization, the one he is serving, is wrong."

Ben-Hatira has been criticized for his work for Ansaar International — described by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia as "firmly interwoven in the German Salafist scene."

Fans unfurled a banner calling on Ben-Hatira to distance himself from Ansaar, leading the Berlin-born player to respond on Facebook, "Do you really think I'll let myself be intimidated by that?"