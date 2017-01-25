Israel issues travel warning on Egypt's uprising anniversary

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has issued a travel warning for its citizens on visiting Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Tuesday's notice comes amid intelligence of imminent militant attacks on the anniversary of Egypt's 2011 upheaval that toppled former autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there's a "high level" threat of attacks on Jan. 25. It recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans.

Neighboring Sinai with its pristine beaches and Red Sea coral reefs is a popular tourist destination for Israelis.

Israel issues occasional travel warnings, based on intelligence reports.

Since 2013, when the military overthrew Mubarak's Islamist successor, Egyptian authorities have cracked down on Islamists and scores of secular activists. The crackdown has also coincided with an escalation of a Sinai-based insurgency by Islamic militants.