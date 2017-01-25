12 Haitians drown near Turks & Caicos; search ongoing

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands (AP) — Police in the Turks & Caicos Islands say 12 Haitian migrants have drowned after their small boat overturned near the British Caribbean territory.

Spokesman Keith Clarke told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the majority of victims were female and were found near the northwest point of Providenciales island.

He said the U.S. Coast Guard is helping with an ongoing search for possible survivors. Clarke said an unknown number of migrants made it to land after their boat capsized on Tuesday.

The Turks & Caicos Islands are located between Haiti and the Bahamas and have long been a destination and smuggling route for Haitian migrants.