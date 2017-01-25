Midfielder Daniel Caligiuri joining Schalke from Wolfsburg

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke says it will sign midfielder Daniel Caligiuri from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg on a 3½-year deal that will run to June 2020.

Sporting director Christian Heidel says "we were looking for a flexible player than can play on the left as well as right, and who knows the Bundesliga. We needed cover after Abdul Rahman Baba's injury and that's why we brought forward what had been planned as a summer transfer."

The 29-year-old German-Italian joined Wolfsburg from Freiburg in 2013. He has 23 goals in 190 Bundesliga games, five in 20 German Cup games, and one in eight Champions League matches. He also made 11 Europa League appearances.

Schalke already signed midfielder Idrissa Toure, forward Guido Burgstaller and defender Holger Badstuber in the transfer window.