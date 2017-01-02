UK seeks to reassure Taiwan in a post-Brexit era

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After a hiatus of 30 years, Catherine Nettleton, a British foreign affairs veteran, returned to Taiwan last December with a new mission to lead the British Office in Taipei and was awed by the changes in Taipei City in many ways, including the mounting high-rise buildings and glittering skyscrapers.

On Wednesday, the newly appointed Representative of British Office Taipei met with Taiwanese media ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster and spoke of her impressions about Taiwan back in 1985 during her first overseas placement in Taipei to study Chinese, when martial law was still in place. Nettleton said she was particularly impressed by the drastic change of the Xinyi District from a flattened rice field to today's financial center dotted by skyscrapers and shopping malls with top-notch brands.

Nettleton also recapped important events to the office that occurred during the past year, including the high-level visits of UK politicians including Lord Mountevans, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services industries and Minister of State for Trade and Investment, who came to Taipei to lead the UK-Taiwan bilateral talks.

As the UK has been warned of years of slow growth and rising unemployment and squeezed private spending after leaving the European Union, Nettleton expressed her confidence for the year ahead, stressing that the Brexit decision was not to turn inward but to expand markets and partnerships outside the EU and that will enable more flexibility to negotiate trade agreements beyond Europe, including a bilateral trade agreement with Taiwan.

To ease investors' concern over the UK economic outlook in a post-Brexit era, Nettleton cited numbers to explain why she sees a bright future ahead: UK growth for Q3 2016 was revised upwards to 0.6%, employment continues to run at a near-record high and unemployment remains at an 11-year low, along with more business-friendly measures in place to boost the economy, such as corporate tax rate cut, an expanded investment fund to lift productivity, and continuous efforts to boost inward investment and trade growth in the UK with partners like Taiwan.