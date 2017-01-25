Australian Open Results

Wednesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov (15), Bulgaria, def. David Goffin (11), Belgium, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (9), Spain, def. Milos Raonic (3), Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Women Quarterfinals

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Serena Williams (2), United States, def. Johanna Konta (9), Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Marc Polmans and Andrew Whittington, Australia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (1), France, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-4.

Women Semifinals

Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic, and Peng Shuai (12), China, def. Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic (1), France, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (2), Czech Republic, def. Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Mixed Quarterfinals

Abigail Spears, United States, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, def. Michaella Krajicek, Netherlands, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 6-4, 6-3.

Sania Mirza, India, and Ivan Dodig (2), Croatia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Rohan Bopanna, India, 6-4, 3-6, 12-10.

Legends Doubles Round Robin Men

Jonas Bjorkman and Thomas Johansson, Sweden, def. Wayne Arthurs and Richard Fromberg, Australia, 4-2, 1-4, 4-3 (3).

Mansour Bahrami, France, and Todd Woodbridge, Australia, def. Carlos Moya, Spain, and Mark Philippoussis, Australia, 4-2, 1-4, 4-3 (4).

Women

Mary Joe Fernandez, United States, and Barbara Schett, Austria, def. Iva Majoli, Croatia, and Alicia Molik, Australia, 4-1, 4-2.

Junior Singles Boys Third Round

Wu Yibing (1), China, def. Maxence Broville, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexey Zakharov, Russia, def. Chase Ferguson, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus, def. Duarte Vale (6), Portugal, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, def. Alexandre Rotsaert, United States, 6-0, 6-0.

Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Shinji Hazawa, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Zsombor Piros (15), Hungary, def. Yu Hsiou Hsu (2), Taiwan, 6-3, 6-2.

Matteo Martineau, France, def. Federico Iannaccone, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Michael Vrbensky, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Girls Third Round

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (7), Canada, def. Yuan Chengyiyi, China, 6-0, 6-2.

Emily Appleton (4), Britain, def. Yuki Naito (14), Japan, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Jodie Anna Burrage (6), Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.

Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Carson Branstine (13), United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina (16), Russia, def. Taylor Johnson (2), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Zeel Desai, India, def. Olga Danilovic (5), Serbia, 3-5, retired.

En Shuo Liang, Taiwan, def. Sofya Lansere, Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Mai Hontama (10), Japan, def. Ekaterina Vishnevskaya, Russia, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-1.

Junior Doubles Boys Quarterfinals

Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, and Duarte Vale, Portugal, def. Siddhant Banthia, India, and Kaya Gore, Turkey, 6-2, 7-5.

Toru Horie, Japan, and Wu Yibing (1), China, def. Shinji Hazawa, Japan, and Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Hsu Yu Hsiou, Taiwan, and Zhao Lingxi (4), China, def. Finn Bass, Britain, and Trent Bryde (8), United States, 3-6, 6-0, 10-2.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, and Kacper Zuk (5), Poland, def. Olukayode Alafia Damina Ayeni, United States, and Moerani Bouzige, Australia, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.

Girls Quarterfinals

Caty McNally and Natasha Subhash (5), United States, def. Emily Appleton and Jodie Anna Burrage (1), Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States, def. Ali Collins, Britain, and Jule Niemeier, Germany, 6-4, 1-6, 10-3.

Anri Nagata, Japan, and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, def. Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen and Malene Helgo, Norway, 6-3, 6-4.

Maja Chwalinska and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Taylor Johnson and Nicole Mossmer, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Wheelchair Singles Men First Round

Gustavo Fernandez, Argentina, def. Ben Weekes, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Stephane Houdet (2), France, def. Alfie Hewett, Britain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Nicolas Peifer, France, def. Maikel Scheffers, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Joachim Gerard, Belgium, def. Gordon Reid (1), Britain, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

Women First Round

Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, def. Diede de Groot, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Jiske Griffioen (1), Netherlands, def. Aniek van Koot, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Katharina Kruger, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Lucy Shuker, Britain, def. Marjolein Buis, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Quad Round Robin

Andy Lapthorne, Britain, def. David Wagner (2), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Dylan Alcott (1), Australia, def. Heath Davidson, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

