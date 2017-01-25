BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TRUMP-ASIA — President Donald Trump's "peace through strength" could mean more U.S. military power in Asia, reassuring allies about America's resolve to counter China. That is, if they're still looking to Washington for reassurance. Trump called his speedy withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership a victory for American workers hurt by multilateral trade pacts. But his reversal of years of U.S.-led efforts may mean the loss of Asian nations' trust and support in confronting an increasingly assertive Beijing after many of them, under Washington's pressure, barreled through similar domestic concerns over jobs and competition. By Matthew Pennington and Bradley Klapper. SENT: 850 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-TRUMP — In a long rambling letter, the spokesman for the Taliban tells U.S. President Donald Trump that it's time to leave Afghanistan. SENT: 130 words.

TRUMP-INDIA — President Donald Trump speaks by phone with India's prime minister and invites him to visit the United States later in the year. By Matthew Pennington. SENT: 210 words.

SKOREA-POLITICS — Prosecutors say they plan to question impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye and search her office by early next month over a huge corruption scandal involving Park and her longtime confidante. Earlier in the day, Park's confidante, Choi Soon-sil, shouted out to reporters as she was brought to the prosecutors' offices to be questioned, calling the investigation unfair. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CHINA-INSTITUTE CENSORED — Authorities in China have shuttered the website and social media accounts of a prominent economics think tank amid a mounting assault on liberal academic voices. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 620 words.

HONG KONG-SINGAPORE — Hong Kong's customs chief denies suggestions that Beijing was involved in the investigation into nine armored personnel carriers belonging to Singapore that were seized in the Chinese-controlled territory. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 350 words, photos.

KOREAS-DIPLOMAT DEFECTS — The highest-level North Korean diplomat to defect to South Korea says he decided to flee because he didn't want his children to live "miserable" lives in the North. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 370 words, photos.

KUWAIT-EXECUTION — Kuwait hangs seven prisoners, including a royal family member, a Filipina and a woman convicted of killing more than 40 people, in a mass execution, the first death sentences carried out in several years in the oil-rich emirate. By Hussain Al-Qatari. SENT: 320 words.

PAKISTAN-EXTREMISM — Two ornate minarets pierce the evening sky. They frame the emerald green colored dome of an ornate shrine erected to honor Mumtaz Qadri, an assassin hanged for gunning down a politician who criticized Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law and defended a Christian woman sentenced to death for allegedly insulting Islam. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 970 words, photos.

KASHMIR-AVALANCHES — Four members of a family and an Indian soldier are killed when they are buried by two separate avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. SENT: 190 words.

CAMBODIA-PERFECT PEPPER — A nearby sea, flanking mountains, a quartz-rich soil: It's the perfect spot on earth, devotees say, to yield a product they describe in that rapturous vocabulary usually reserved for fine wines: "aristocratic, virile, almost aphrodisiacal," with subtle notes of caramel, gingerbread and mild tobacco. Celebrity chefs from Paris to Los Angeles swear by Kampot pepper, a southwestern Cambodian spice with a tragic past that is now reclaiming its global pre-eminence. By Denis D. Gray. SENT: 840 words, photos.

OSCARS NOMINATIONS-TANNA — The premiere of "Tanna," Australia's first-ever Oscar nominee for a foreign language film, was as far from Hollywood glamor as one can get. The guests gathered not in an opulent theater, but in a cyclone-flattened village on a remote island. There were no glittering gowns, but plenty of grass skirts. And the film's stars were hardly A-list actors; they had, in fact, never acted before — or seen a movie. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 820 words, photos.

JAPANESE GRAND CHAMPION — A Japanese sumo wrestler reaches the pinnacle of the country's ancient sport for the first time in almost two decades. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 290 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian markets gain, building on Wall Street's overnight rally. Shares in Japan rose on stronger-than-expected trade data and a weaker yen. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 510 words, photos.

CHINA-DEBT DILEMMA — Drowning in debt, metals trader Sinosteel Corp. got an unprecedented lifeline last month from the Chinese government — a multibillion-dollar debt-for-equity rescue that could be the first of many for struggling state-owned companies. China's economy is still growing relatively quickly, but a prolonged slowdown is raising fears that companies in many industries have borrowed and invested too much, too fast, posing a serious risk for the world's second-largest economy. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CHINA-EUROPE — The European Union ambassador to China welcomes its endorsement of free trade in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to restrict imports and appeals to Beijing to make good on that sentiment by lowering its own market barriers. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 610 words, photos.

JAPAN-TRADE — Japan posts its first trade surplus in six years in 2016 thanks to a rebound in exports late in the year and persisting low oil prices, though uncertainties over U.S. policy and global growth are overshadowing the recovery. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SKOREA-EARNS-HYUNDAI MOTOR — Hyundai Motor Co. reports a 39 percent drop in its fourth-quarter income to the lowest level in seven years, hit by weak demand in South Korea and the United States and higher costs from strikes and sales incentives. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 590 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.