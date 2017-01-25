Gambia's new president to arrive in the country on Thursday

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — An official with Gambia's new government confirms that new President Adama Barrow will arrive in the country on Thursday, a week after he was sworn into office in neighboring Senegal.

The official spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press about the matter.

Barrow defeated longtime leader Yahya Jammeh in December elections that Jammeh challenged. Jammeh finally flew into exile over the weekend after international pressure.

A West African regional military force that was poised to oust Jammeh if talks failed has been securing Gambia for Barrow's arrival.

Gambians eagerly await Barrow, who has promised to reverse many of Jammeh's actions and free political prisoners.