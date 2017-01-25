Are you a NT$10 million winner ?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday the unified-invoice prize winning numbers for November and December, 2016 on its website, with the NT$10 million winning number being 68789003. Are you a lucky winner? For the winning numbers, please visit the page of uniform-invoice winning numbers.

The prize winning numbers for unified invoices issued from transactions in the last two months of last year were drawn out live at 1:30 p.m. on EBC Financial News Channel. The winning numbers for the top three prize categories are 68789003 for the Special Prize (winning NT$10 million for matching all the digits); 53077074 for the Grand Prize (winning NT$2 million for matching all the digits); and 69796177, 76868760, and 14952048 for the First Prize (winning NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the three numbers).

The Second Prize (NT$40,000), Third Prize (NT$10,000), Fourth Prize (NT$4,000), Fifth Prize (NT$1,000), and Sixth Prize (NT$200) are all based on the First Prize winning numbers, with the Second Prize for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers, the Third Prize for matching the last six digits, and so forth.

The unified invoice prize winning numbers for Nov. & Dec., 2017

The easiest to win prize, of course, is the NT$200 Sixth Prize for matching only the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

For this period, four sets of numbers were added as the Additional Sixth Prize—000, 059, 478, 569. The Additional Sixth Prize (NT$200) is won by matching the last three digits of a unified invoice with any set of the four additional winning numbers.

For winners of the special, grand, first, second, third and fourth prize, a 20 percent withholding tax is levied on the prize.

In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from Feb. 6, 2017 to May 5, 2017, the MOF said.